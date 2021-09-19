Jets vs. Patriots: Great Day for a Home Opener at MetLife Stadium

The Jets and their fans can't ask for much more for Sunday's home opener at MetLife Stadium.

Fans will be in the MLS stands for the first time since the Dec. 22, 2019 victory over the Steelers. The weather is expected to be gorgeous — sunny, upper 70s, no rain in the area, light winds.

HC Robert Saleh and his staff, QB Zach Wilson and his rookie class and all his Jets teammates new and old will be amped-solutely fired up for their first game that counts at their home stadium, after glimpses of what their fans can bring to the table at the Green & White scrimmage and the final preseason game.

"I think I speak for everybody, fans included, that it's exciting, it's going to be awesome," Saleh said this week, perhaps meshing his inner Dick Vitale with his own "All Gas No Brake" mindset. "It's been a long time since the building had Jets fans in it and I'm really excited to be on the right sideline when the chant gets going and when things start rolling. It's going to be electric, it's going to be awesome."

All that's left to make this all perfect would be a victory over the visitors. The New England Patriots.

The Pats are different than they've been in the recent past. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are two years gone, Cam Newton was released this offseason. HC Bill Belichick still presides over them, of course, as does OC Josh McDaniel. But rookie QB Mac Jones will be the third different starting quarterback to face the Jets in three successive seasons — the first time that's happened since the early Nineties.