Jets-Patriots Game Preview | A Lot at Stake in Early-Season Clash

'This Is the 2023 Jets'

Turnovers have been an issue for Jones and the Patriots as their 4 giveaways are tied for first in the NFL entering Week 3. In both their losses, they've fallen behind by double digits before rallies have fallen short. The Jets are staying in the moment while acknowledging the past.

"I don't know if 90% of the locker room was in there for maybe two of these losses," Saleh said. "I guess that's the point I'm trying to make, it's acknowledged, it's appreciated, we understand, but we've got to move on. This is the 2023 Jets, and the focus is on today and finding ways to continue to get better, so we can put our best foot forward on Sunday, and that's all you can focus on."

A Jets win would mean a 2-0 start in the division for the first time since 2012 and they'd equal their AFC East win total from 2021-22.

"It would mean a lot," Carter II said. "I know its early, but it is a good way to start in the division. And I haven't beaten New England since I got here so that would be pretty cool to do that and start off that way in the division."

Heavy rain and wind are in the forecast for Sunday, so this could be a tight-low scoring affair. With Zach Wilson making his second start of the season, the Jets have players on offense who are a threat every time they touch it in RB Breece Hall, who leads the NFL with 9.7 yards/carry, and G. Wilson, who has TDs in as many games and is averaging 16.7 yards/catch. The Pats have lacked the explosive element on offense but have moved the ball, ranking seventh in pass yards (253 yds/g) and 28th in yards/play (4.5).

"I see that they spread it out, a lot of empty," Carter II said. "They got two good backs. (Rhomondre) Stevenson is really good and obviously they have Zeke (Ezekiel Elliott) now. They get the ball out to their receivers in space and let them work. So, we have to be good on the perimeter and good with our leverage and stuff down the field and tackle. We have to rally to the ball. That is one of the keys this week. No solo tackles. Helping the guy that is at that first point of contact."

If the Jets finally take down the Patriots on Sunday, another one of Berra's "Yogisms" will be appropriate.