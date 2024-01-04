Jets-Patriots Game Preview | An End and Maybe a New Beginning

On a day when people celebrated the New Year, Jets LB Quincy Williams told the world his first New Year's Resolution.

"Honestly, the biggest goal is breaking the losing streak," Williams told reporters hours after the ball dropped at Times Square.

The Jets will wrap up the regular season Sunday in New England against the Patriots, who have captured the last 15 games in the series. Neither club is going to the postseason and the Jets (6-10) and the Patriots (4-12) know they will finish third and fourth, respectively, inside the AFC East.

"Players, coaches, staff, everybody puts in a lot of work in a game week and we have an opportunity to finish this thing strong," HC Robert Saleh said. "The good thing is we have a very prideful locker room. I'm excited for this opportunity to get one last run in New England and see what happens."

Over their last four games, the Jets have alternated home wins and road losses. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who along with CB Sauce Gardner received a Pro-Bowl nod for a second consecutive season, leads the NFL with 61 interior pressures and he plans on keeping the heat on Patriots QB Bailey Zappe, who took over for Mac Jones Week 13.

"I like to win," said Quinnen Williams, Quincy's younger brother. "I want to win football games, so if it's a preseason game, if it's checkers, if it's the last game of the season, it could be the Super Bowl, I want to win. That's just the ultimate competitor that I am."

While Jets Chairman Woody Johnson recently confirmed that Saleh and GM Joe Douglas will return in 2024, many have speculated about the future of Patriots HC Bill Belichick. The NFL's longest-tenured coach, in his 24th season, ranks second all-time with 333 victories and has led the Pats to six Super Bowl championships, nine conference titles and 17 division crowns. But since Tom Brady departed in 2020, the Pats have missed the postseason in three of four seasons and a Jets win would send Belichick to his lowest season win total in New England.