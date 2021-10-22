Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Fast Start Needed After Bye

After their bye week, the restless Jets and rookie QB Zach Wilson will look for their first division win of the season on Sunday in New England against the Patriots. Wilson, who took to Twitter last Sunday and declared that he would be ready to get after it in Week 8, was told by HC Robert Saleh to get some rest away before returning to the NFL grind.

But Wilson is stubborn and oftentimes the young aren't interested in sleep.

"I don't think he listened," Saleh said with a laugh during his weekly appearance on "Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh" that appears on CBS-2 Sundays at 11:30 a.m. "No, he's a sharp young man and this game is very important to him. That's why we love him so much. I mean he eats and breathes and sleeps — everything is football.

"But that's one of the things that we love about him and that is his relentless pursuit to be great and to figure out how he can get better every single day. He came back from the bye, looked like he was fresh and now it's just a matter of stacking it up and going out Sunday and having a great day."

Wilson didn't have a great day when he faced the Patriots in Week 2, throwing four interceptions in a 25-6 loss at MetLife Stadium. Three of those turnovers came in the first half and the Jets headed into the bye with 13 points in first half play and no points in the first quarter.