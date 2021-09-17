Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Big Game No Matter When It's Played

While the Jets have to improve their protection for Wilson after he was sacked 6 times and hit on 10 occasions last weekend, Jones was hit 9 times by the Dolphins. The Patriots dominated the ball against the 'Fins with Jones connecting on 74.4% of his passes for 284 yards. Wilson threw for 258 yards at 2 TDs on kickoff weekend and the Jets are expected to have veterans wideouts Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole back in the lineup.

Saleh said of the Patriots defense: "This feels like they've been running the system for about 50 years and they know every single nuance that's involved in it. They're big, they're fast, they're powerful. They're a veteran group and it's going to be a tremendous challenge. Coach Belichick is best in the world at attacking protections from a defensive standpoint, so we got to be on our p's and q's. We have to be able to communicate, we have to execute at a very high level and give our give our guys a chance to run the ball and give our quarterback a chance to throw the ball. If that happens, we feel like we can have some success."

Wilson and nine other Jets made their NFL debuts last week and their six rookie starters were the most ever by the club on Kickoff Weekend (since 1970) and most in the NFL over the last 10 seasons. The Jets are already down three critical players on defense at each level in DE Carl Lawson, LB Jarrad Davis and S Lamarcus Joyner, in addition to Wilson's blindside protector, LT Mekhi Becton, but DT Quinnen Williams says success can be measure in only one way.