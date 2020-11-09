Unusual Wrinkles for Jets & Patriots Heading into Their MNF Battle

And for the Jets, usually since 2018 it would be Sam Darnold stepping under center, except that Darnold's sore right shoulder was aggravated at Kansas City and so as head coach Adam Gase said Saturday in declaring Darnold doubtful for New England, "unless something strange happens, Joe will be the starter."

That's Joe as in Flacco, the veteran who started two games after Darnold's shoulder was first jarred vs. Denver.

For those keeping score at home, Flacco is 2-1 for his career vs. New England, Newton is 2-0 career vs. the Jets, and the two old QB hands have split their two meetings against each other, with Flacco and Baltimore beating Carolina in 2014, 38-10, and Newton and the Panthers repaying that loss with a 36-21 win in '18 (in Flacco's next-to-last start as a Raven before moving on to Denver the next year).

But at least the Jets are moving toward providing Flacco with the three wideouts they envisioned as their starters at the beginning of the season possibly playing together for the first time as Jamison Crowder (groin), Breshad Perriman (concussion) and Denzel Mims (back in action the past two games after sitting since training camp with two sore hamstrings). "We're trending in a good direction," Gase said of putting all three on the field against the Patriots.

Then again, the Jets' front seven has suffered some corps-thinning injuries, to DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring) and ILB Blake Cashman (hamstrings). Both are inactive, and so is K Sam Ficken, with 30-year-old-first-year man Sergio Castillo handling the placekicking for the third game.

Here are the Jets' seven-player inactive list for tonight's game:

QB James Morgan

K Sam Ficken

QB Sam Darnold

WR Vyncint Smith

LB Blake Cashman

OL Cameron Clark

DL Quinnen Williams

And the Patriots' seven-man inactive list: