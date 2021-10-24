Jets Come Out of Bye Week for Return Engagement vs. Patriots

The Jets' return to action for their return match against the Patriots today — at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro MA, 1 p.m. ET kickoff — has a lot riding on it for head coach Robert Saleh's Green & White.

■ It's the first game after a bye week for Saleh's team, after two weeks of self-scouting and game-video rewatching to determine how to get his young team on the paths to quicker game starts and more winning football.

■ It's a chance to get an AFC East win in only the Jets' second division game. In fact, the Jets have never before played New England twice before playing another division foe, and the only time they did that against any AFC East opponent was in 2018, when they played the Dolphins twice before any other division rival.

■ And of course it's an opportunity for the Jets to end some long losing streaks to the Patriots, overall and at the Pats' stadium nestled next to U.S. Route 1 in the Massachusetts woods.

On offense, it's the next game for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to show his progress after his personal bye week, against fellow rookie QB Jones and the Pats, who were the winners in the teams' Week 2 meeting at MetLife Stadium, a 25-6 Patriots victory.

But Wilson has no trepidation in making his first foray into "the belly of the best," leading the Jets against their nearby nemeses on the road and trying to fire up his offense from the jump. His quote about his youthful exuberance during the week is worth repeating here:

"I think it's exciting every single week. I wouldn't just say this because it's the Patriots, but I'm super excited for this week. It's a chance for us to get better, for me to get better, to apply things I've been working on — that's what makes football so fun. So I can't wait to get back out there and play these guys. I think it's going to be a blast."