Inactives

Presented by

Jets Come Out of Bye Week for Return Engagement vs. Patriots

Marcus Maye Active, C.J. Mosley Inactive for Game, Which Features Rematch of QBs Zach Wilson, Mac Jones

Oct 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SNY_2852-pregame

The Jets' return to action for their return match against the Patriots today — at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro MA, 1 p.m. ET kickoff — has a lot riding on it for head coach Robert Saleh's Green & White.

■ It's the first game after a bye week for Saleh's team, after two weeks of self-scouting and game-video rewatching to determine how to get his young team on the paths to quicker game starts and more winning football.

■ It's a chance to get an AFC East win in only the Jets' second division game. In fact, the Jets have never before played New England twice before playing another division foe, and the only time they did that against any AFC East opponent was in 2018, when they played the Dolphins twice before any other division rival.

■ And of course it's an opportunity for the Jets to end some long losing streaks to the Patriots, overall and at the Pats' stadium nestled next to U.S. Route 1 in the Massachusetts woods.

On offense, it's the next game for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to show his progress after his personal bye week, against fellow rookie QB Jones and the Pats, who were the winners in the teams' Week 2 meeting at MetLife Stadium, a 25-6 Patriots victory.

But Wilson has no trepidation in making his first foray into "the belly of the best," leading the Jets against their nearby nemeses on the road and trying to fire up his offense from the jump. His quote about his youthful exuberance during the week is worth repeating here:

"I think it's exciting every single week. I wouldn't just say this because it's the Patriots, but I'm super excited for this week. It's a chance for us to get better, for me to get better, to apply things I've been working on — that's what makes football so fun. So I can't wait to get back out there and play these guys. I think it's going to be a blast."

On the defensive side, the Jets will get S Marcus Maye back in the starting lineup for the first time in three games from his ankle injury — "Yes, sir, I will be available," he declared midweek — to do battle against Jones and the New England offense. But Maye and the D won't be joined on the field by LB C.J. Mosley, who was listed as doubtful on Friday coming out of the Atlanta game with a sore hamstring. Despite doing some warmup activity at Gillette early today, he is listed as inactive.

Gameday Gallery | Best Pregame Images Before Jets at Patriots

See the Top Photos from Pregame in New England Before the Week 7 Matchup

E_SNY_3425
1 / 37
E_SNY_3022
2 / 37
E_SNY_1646
3 / 37
E_SNY_1552
4 / 37
E_SNY_1565
5 / 37
E_SNY_1693
6 / 37
E_SNY_1713
7 / 37
E_SNY_1676
8 / 37
E_SNY_1683
9 / 37
E_SNY_1670
10 / 37
E_SNY_1687
11 / 37
E_SNY_1661
12 / 37
E_SNY_1654
13 / 37
E_SNY_1650
14 / 37
E_SNY_2866
15 / 37
E_SNY_2852
16 / 37
E_SNY_2907
17 / 37
E_SNY_3000
18 / 37
E_SNY_2953
19 / 37
E_SNY_3126
20 / 37
E_SNY_3401
21 / 37
E_SNY_3420
22 / 37
E_SNY_4090
23 / 37
E_SNY_3918
24 / 37
E_SNY_3917
25 / 37
E_SNY_4082
26 / 37
E_SNY_3935
27 / 37
E_SNY_4103
28 / 37
E_SNY_4318_1
29 / 37
E_SNY11330
30 / 37
E_SNY11293
31 / 37
E_SNY11346
32 / 37
E_SNY_4151
33 / 37
E_SNY_3967
34 / 37
E_SNY_3514
35 / 37
E_SNY11376
36 / 37
E_SNY11366
37 / 37
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

One more bullet point can be added to the above: This is an opportunity for the Jets to send the Patriots reeling further. They've started a season 2-4 for only the third time since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in 2000. And they've opened their home schedule winless in their first four games for the first time since 1995.

And with a win in this game, the Jets would rise to 2-4 and New England would dip to 2-5, which would mark the first time the Jets would be ahead of the Patriots in the division standings this late in the season, even by a half-game, since 2008.

All the more reason for the visitors to be spot on with their details and fundamentals, alignments and assignments. The Patriots will be coming after the Jets with a vengeance today to try to continue their hexes, and the Jets are well aware of that.

"I feel like we prepared well this week," WR Jamison Crowder said. "We'll just go up there and play the game, give ourselves a chance late, and see what happens."

The Jets' six-player inactive list for today's game:

  • WR Jeff Smith
  • RB Tevin Coleman
  • S Adrian Colbert
  • LB C.J. Mosley
  • TE Tyler Kroft
  • DL Jonathan Marshall

And this is the Patriots' six man inactive list, not including slot CB Jonathan Jones, who was placed on IR:

  • CB Shaun Wade
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson
  • DE Ronnie Perkins
  • LB Dont'a Hightower
  • G Yasir Durant
  • TE Devin Asiasi

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh's Jets Are Ready for International Debut in London

QB Zach Wilson Gets WR Elijah Moore Back in the Offense as Green & White Take On the Falcons
news

WR Corps Shakeup for Zach Wilson & Jets Offense vs. Tennessee

Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims Active, Corey Davis Set to Play vs. Titans, His Team from 2017-20
news

Rookie LB Jamien Sherwood Returns to Jets Defense at Denver

WR Jamison Crowder & Denzel Mims Deactivated as Green & White Gears Up to Play in Broncos' Home Opener
news

Jets vs. Patriots: Great Day for a Home Opener at MetLife Stadium

Green & White Inactives Include WRs Jamison Crowder & Denzel Mims; WR Keelan Cole Is Active
news

HC Robert Saleh, All Jets New & Old Poised to Open 2021 Season at Carolina

QB Zach Wilson & Company Prepared to Take On Panthers; Green & White Have 6-Player Inactive List
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Friday

WR Keelan Cole (Knee) and RB La'Mical Perine (Foot) Are Questionable for Sunday's Game at Carolina
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Thursday

WR Keelan Cole (Knee) Limited on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Panthers - Wednesday

Mekhi Becton (Concussion) Was a Full Participant; La'Mical Perine (Foot) Was Limited
news

Jets & Patriots Wrap Up Their Seasons Against Each Other

Both AFC East Foes Wanted Better 2020s, Will Try to Use This Game As Springboard into 2021
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Friday

Bless Austin (Non-COVID Illness) Questionable for Patriots Game
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Patriots - Thursday

Bless Austin (Not Injury Related) Only Player Listed as DNP on Thursday
Advertising