Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways: Defense Allows 3 Straight TDs in Season Finale Loss

Up and Down Performance on Offense

The Jets had momentum in the second half -- and the lead -- after sandwiching two scores at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second. First, TE Chris Herndon tied the game, 7-7, with a 21-yard reception that capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Then RB Josh Adams gave the Jets the lead with a 1-yard TD run, capping a 6-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half. That possession was highlighted by a Breshad Perriman 53-yard catch-and-run that set up the offense on the Patriots' 12-yard line.