Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways: Defense Allows 3 Straight TDs in Season Finale Loss

The Patriots put up 21 unanswered points in the second half as the Jets fell, 28-14, closing their 2020 season with a 2-14 record.
After allowing a touchdown on the Patriots' opening possession of the game, the Jets defense tightened. It allowed no more than 30 yards on each of New England's next four drives and forced four punts. QB Cam Newton had a 49-yard run on the fourth play from scrimmage and put the Pats in the red zone and had 5 rushing yards the rest of the half.
Newton finished the game with 78 rushing yards on 9 carries and threw for 242 yards and 3 TDs. He was also on the receiving end of a Jakobi Meyers 19-yard TD pass that tied the game at 14 in the third quarter. New England started the game 0 of 5 on third-down conversions before converting on its 6 attempts in the second half.
Up and Down Performance on Offense
The Jets had momentum in the second half -- and the lead -- after sandwiching two scores at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second. First, TE Chris Herndon tied the game, 7-7, with a 21-yard reception that capped a 10-play, 80-yard drive. Then RB Josh Adams gave the Jets the lead with a 1-yard TD run, capping a 6-play, 75-yard drive to open the second half. That possession was highlighted by a Breshad Perriman 53-yard catch-and-run that set up the offense on the Patriots' 12-yard line.
The offense gained 23.3 yards per drive after the second-half touchdown and QB Sam Darnold, who played turnover-free in his last three games, threw 2 INTs. He passed for a season-high 258 yards, completing 23-of-34 passes (67.6%).
Injuries on Offense
The Jets entered Sunday's season finale without rookie RB La'Mical Perine (COVID/list) and lost three key contributors during the game. LT Mekhi Becton sustained an ankle injury on Adams' 1-yard TD run and WR Denzel Mims sustained a concussion in the first half. WR Jeff Smith also left with a shoulder injury.
Conor McDermott took over for Becton at LT. With Perine out, Adams led the Jets with 11 carries for 47 yards and 1 TD. Ty Johnson had 11 carries for 45 yards.