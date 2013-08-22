Jets Partnering with Institute of Culinary Education

Are you ready for some football ... and food? The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) and the New York Jets are proud to announce a new partnership: the official New York Jets Cooking School – Tailgating Division.

This season, fans will enjoy an exclusive series of hands-on cooking classes designed to take their culinary skills and tailgating technique to the next level. In addition, fans will have the unique chance to tour the stadium, gain field access and meet their favorite Jets players.

"Jets fans consider tailgating an important part of their gameday experience," said Jets president Neil Glat, "and we want them to train with the best in food and football."

Jets and ICE fans will kick things off with five events in 2013:

Sept. 21 at MetLife Stadium — "Jets Grilling Boot Camp"

Oct. 7 at ICE — "Pro Team Proteins: NY Steakhouse Classics with a Jets Twist"

Oct. 14 at ICE — "Flavor Touchdown! Cooking with Bourbon and Beer"

Nov. 2 at MetLife Stadium — "Jets Fans Tailgate Favorites"

Dec. 2 at ICE — "The Ultimate Training Table: Cooking Jets' Player Favorites"

"We are excited to launch the first pro football team-branded cooking school," says ICE president Rick Smilow, "and we look forward to teaching Jets fans some new offensive strategy in the kitchen and on the grill."

For more information, visit ice.edu/jets