Jets-Panthers Preseason Game Recap | Green & White Defense Dominant in Shutout

While the Jets rested most of their first-unit defenders, Wilson played with a lineup that included many starters minus OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and WR Garrett Wilson. Carter, who starred at the University of North Carolina, ran decisively (4-19) and his 25-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter led to Greg Zeurlein's 47-yard field goal to put the Jets up, 3-0. Abanikanda, who scored last week against the Browns, had chunk gains on the ground and through the air while totaling 87 yards. His 25-yard run set up the Jets' opening TD — a 2-yard completion from Wilson (14 of 20 for 123 yards) to TE Kenny Yeboah. Abanikanda ran up the middle and put a spin move on Panthers S Jammie Robinson before taking off for an extra 15 yards to put the offense on the 1-yard line.

The D-line picked up where it left off in the second half as Bruce Hector, who joined the team Tuesday, had a strip-sack and fumble recovery of Corral that set the offense up on the Carolina 34-yard line. The Jets couldn't capitalize and extend their lead as QB Tim Boyle, who started the second half, was picked off by Panthers S Sam Franklin at the 10-yard line. Boyle did not throw another incompletion. He finished 9 of 10 for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns – one to UDFA TE E.J. Jenkins (5 yards) and another to rookie TE Zack Kuntz (4 yards).