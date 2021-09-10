Jets-Panthers Game Preview | The Robert Saleh Begins

After an offseason marked by makeover, the New York Jets will open the 2021 campaign on Sunday against the Panthers in Charlotte, NC. Led by first-year head coach Robert Saleh, and new offensive and defensive coordinators in Mike LaFleur and Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets will start rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and enter with the NFL's youngest roster. If those storylines didn't offer up enough intrigue, the Jets defense is set to face Wilson's predecessor, Sam Darnold, who was traded to the Panthers in early April.

The Jets' season-opener comes 20 years and 1 day after Saleh's older brother, David, made it out of the 61st floor of the south tower at the World Trade Center and was one of the survivors on Sept. 11, 2001. Through tragedy, a shaken Robert Saleh determined he would follow his heart and ditch the banking industry for coaching. And that long and winding road will take him to Bank of America Stadium in the Queen City.

"It is cool, obviously," Saleh said of his start with the Jets. " I mean, one of 32 [head-coaching jobs] right. But you know, I haven't I haven't really had a chance to look back or look at it and really think about it. Everything for us has been about getting these players ready. And maybe it will hit me during the anthem. I don't know. But for right now, it's, it's been about focusing on what we need to do to get these guys to play as fast as possible."

From the day he arrived at 1 Jets Drive, the Saleh mantra has been "All Gas, No Brake." AGNB are the letters to live by and the Jets' identity will be revealed on film.