Jets-Packers Joint Practice Highlights (8/19) | Zach Wilson Goes Deep to Braxton Berrios, Corey Davis TD, Jets D Picks Off Aaron Rodgers & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Thursday's Joint Practice in Green Bay

Aug 19, 2021 at 03:55 PM

Jets Joint Practice Report | Carl Lawson Exits Practice Early with Ruptured Achilles Tendon

Zach Wilson Leads 2-Minute Score; Sharrod Neasman Picks Off Packers' Aaron Rodgers
Jets Offense Has Hurdles to Clear but OC Mike LaFleur Remains Positive

He Notes Pass Blocking Has Struggled Recently Yet Saw Good Command from His QBs in Preseason Opener
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/19) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 2 in Green Bay

See All of the Content from Thursday at the Joint Practice with the Packers
Jets' Robert Saleh, Packers' Matt LaFleur Have Quickly Become Great NFL Frenemies

The 2 Coaches Remain Fast Friends Even While They Are Competing at Joint Practices This Week
Marcus Maye: Jets Are Practicing Against 'Best of the Best'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Jets Defense Was "Anything But Vanilla"
Connor McGovern on Zach Wilson: 'I Can See the Growth Everyday'

Jets' Veteran Center Building a Strong Bond With Team's Rookie QB
Jets Joint Practice Report | 'Great Challenge' Begins Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

All of the Latest News on Day 1 of Joint Practices in Green Bay
Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers Rub Elbows, Throw Passes at Jets-Packers Practice

Rookie QB Most Impressed by How His 'Cool & Calm' Football Role Model Ran Green Bay's Offense in 2-Minute Work
Jets-Packers Joint Practice Highlights (8/18) | Bryce Hall PBU vs. Davante Adams, La'Mical Perine's TD Run & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Joint Practice in Green Bay
Jets Training Camp Daily (8/18) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 1 in Green Bay

See All of the Content from Wednesday at the Joint Practice with the Packers
Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer Likes Green Bay Practice Format Too

He Talks About K Matt Ammendola, P Braden Mann & Michael Carter's Progress as Punt Returner
