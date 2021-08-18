Jets-Packers Joint Practice Highlights (8/18) | Bryce Hall PBU vs. Davante Adams, La'Mical Perine's TD Run & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Wednesday's Joint Practice in Green Bay

Aug 18, 2021 at 03:55 PM

Related Content

news

Jets Joint Practice Report | 'Great Challenge' Begins Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

All of the Latest News on Day 1 of Joint Practices in Green Bay
news

Zach Wilson & Aaron Rodgers Rub Elbows, Throw Passes at Jets-Packers Practice

Rookie QB Most Impressed by How His 'Cool & Calm' Football Role Model Ran Green Bay's Offense in 2-Minute Work
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/18) | Highlights, Photos, Stories, Interviews & More from Joint Practice No. 1 in Green Bay

See All of the Content from Wednesday at the Joint Practice with the Packers
news

Jets ST Coordinator Brant Boyer Likes Green Bay Practice Format Too

He Talks About K Matt Ammendola, P Braden Mann & Michael Carter's Progress as Punt Returner
news

Jets Practice Report | Another Step in the Process Awaits Green & White in Green Bay

Zach Wilson Expected to Play 3 or 4 Series vs. the Packers; Jets Will See QB Aaron Rodgers Only in Practice; Robert Saleh and Matt LaFleur Reunited
news

Trip to Green Bay Is Old Hat for Jets Guard Greg Van Roten

GVR, Who Began His NFL Career in GB, and Green & White Meet Packers for Joint Practices & a Game This Week
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/17) | Stories, Interviews & More from Getaway Tuesday

See All of the Content from Tuesday at Jets Camp
news

Jets Notebook | QB Zach Wilson Earns High Marks From His Teammates

DL Jonathan Marshall and WR Vyncint Smith Made Impact Plays vs. Giants
news

Jets Practice Report | Jamison Crowder Has a Busy Day

WR Elijah Moore Expected to Miss This Week; DT Quinnen Williams Has Domination on His Mind 
news

Quinnen Williams Ready to Swim With the Sharks on Jets D-Line

Third-Year DT Excited About Teaming With Carl Lawson and Being Back With 'My Dogs'
news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/16) | Highlights, Stories, Interviews & Photos from Monday

See All of the Content from Monday at Jets Camp
