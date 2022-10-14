Jets-Packers Game Preview | Green & White Looks to Extend Two Streaks at Green Bay

Jets Offense Taking Off

While the Jets are leading the NFL with 58 fourth-quarter points, there has been progress everywhere on offense. Since Week 12 last season, QB Zach Wilson, set to make his third start of the season, is one of four players with 5+ pass TDs and 5+ rush TDs. Rookie RB Breece Hall leads the league with 6.7 yards per touch, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker has excelled at three spots along the offensive line and the Jets are the only team in the NFL with four players with 200+ receiving yards.

"It is a really diverse group, we've got a lot of different guys who can do a lot of different guys with the ball," said veteran WR Corey Davis. "It's real cool and you kind of have to be selfless at times. One week, this guy might go off. Another week, this guy might go off. It's just part of the system, you have to stay humble and man, I'm excited to be part of this team and be part of this wideout group. We've got some dogs."

While the Packers are fifth in total defense (303.4 yds/g), they are 21st against the run (126.4 yds/g).

The Rodgers Transition

Last season, Rodgers targeted Davante Adams 169 times and they connected on 123 for 1,553 yards with 11 TDs. Facing a financial challenge, the Pack shipped Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March, and Rodgers has moved on with a group that includes Romeo Doubs (22-213-2TD), Randall Cobb (17-249) and Allen Lazard (16-209-3TD), along with TE Robert Tonyan (17-129-1TD).

"You can have a tight window with Aaron and Aaron's still going to find a way to get it in there," Saleh said. "That's the challenge, you can have coverage and if you think that you're in a good spot, whether you're in zone or whatever it is, Aaron's going to find the hole to get it to him. So just completely be alert, don't fall asleep on the down. Don't think that just because your body position will tell normal quarterbacks that this play is over, he'll find a way to make you pay."

Cobb, the veteran slot target, was targeted 13 times in last week's loss to the Giants and had 7 receptions for 99 yards. He'll likely see a lot of nickel back Michael Carter II while the Jets are excelling on the outside with CB Sauce Gardner. Gardner who leads all rookie DBs with 6 PDs and whose safety-induing rush and INT last week led to 9 points, and D.J Reed, whom Pro Football Focus has ranked 18th out of 104 cornerbacks. The Jets are the only team to record 38 QB hits, 12 sacks and 7 INTs.