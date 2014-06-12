Jets OTA Switch: From Fields to Lanes

As far as the players knew, it was going to be business as usual today, the last day of the Jets' Organized Team Activity practices.

"This was our fourth day straight this week," cornerback Kyle Wilson said. "It had been a pretty tough week of practice."

Then at this morning's team meeting, Rex Ryan let the cat out of the bag — by appearing before his team in his monogrammed bowling shirt.

"We were expecting the same routine," said safety Josh Bush, "and then Coach surprised us."

Today was one of Rex's surprise team-activity days, and the team activity was held at local lanes not far from the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ. Players and coaches, most from different positions, were divided into four-man groups and got to roll two games apiece.

"We always try to do something with the guys," Ryan said later. "We've done paintball before, we had a military visit. We had a great time today, and guys were needling each other pretty good."