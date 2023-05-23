Jets OTA Practice Report | QB Aaron Rodgers Tweaks Calf in Tuesday's Pre-Practice Conditioning

As the Jets embark on season three under GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh, external expectations have changed for a talented team that added future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. Saleh, who guided the Jets to 4 and 7 wins in 2020 and '21, believes he has a team poised to contend for a title if they remain focused in the moment.

"I think 32 coaches stand in front of their team every year and talk about winning a championship," Saleh said prior to the Jets' second OTA session. "Realistically, there's maybe 6-to-8 teams that have an actual chance to do it, and I do think we are one of those teams. But none of it matters unless we take care of it today."

The Jets have reached the third and final phase of the voluntary workouts as the team will conduct eight more OTAs by June 9.

"From a team standpoint, you go back to square one," Saleh said. "Offensive, defensive, special teams. Go back to the very basics and you're just trying to create as much continuity as possibly, as quickly as possible, to implement your foundations, implement your standards, implement what you're trying to get done to see if you can build some momentum going into training camp."

The media didn't get a chance to watch Rodgers spin the ball in Tuesday's session as the four-time NFL MVP tweaked his calf in pre-practice conditioning and took a veteran rest day.

"It's been awesome, it's been a lot of fun," Rodgers said. "I haven't been to OTAs the last couple of years, so kind of to be out here, to be in the meetings, speak up about certain things, adjustments in the offense and additional coaching points, obviously I have a long history with Nathaniel (Hackett) so he gives me a lot of latitude to speak up in meetings and just the opportunity to help out Zach (Wilson) and Tim (Boyle) and Chris (Streveler) is a lot of fun."

Rodgers, who has made 223 career starts in the regular season, started in at least 15 games in 13 of the 15 seasons he was in command of the Packers offense.