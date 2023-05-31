Jets OTA Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Limited, Expected to Return Fully Next Week

Confidence In-House

When asked about the Green & White's interest in free agent All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins, Saleh expressed confidence in the team's wide receivers. That's the same approach he took in March when asked about the team's possibility of signing RB Ezekiel Elliott.

"We love our current group," Saleh said. "I know there were some stuff with Odell [Beckham], but other than that, we love our group."

The Jets have a deep wideout room that includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. There's been outside speculation about Davis' role on the team given his contract, but Saleh has repeatedly praised the former first-round pick.

"I believe that he's having another child, so I don't think you guys will see him here, but he's been great," he said. "Corey is the epitome of a teammate. He doesn't worry about targets, catches and yards. Obviously, he wants those things, but he's willing to do anything and everything to help the team. As far as contract is concerned, I'll leave that for Joe [Douglas], but he's definitely an asset to this football team."

Another wideout competing for a roster spot is Denzel Mims, who was not present at Wednesday's session.