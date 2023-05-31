Jets OTA Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Limited, Expected to Return Fully Next Week

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers again did not practice in Wednesday's OTA session because of a right calf strain, but he's on the mend.
"He's fine," head coach Robert Saleh said. "Just doing a bunch of rehab. He'll be limited today and then just hoping to ease him back in, hopefully full on Friday. For sure next week."
Rodgers, who was wearing a sleeve on his injured calf, helped coach his new teammates before, between and after plays. Zach Wilson took his place under center with the starters.
"I think he's been doing a good job," Saleh said of the third-year signal-caller. "The big thing for him is to kind of loosen up and just throw the ball. I've said it before, swing your swing. It doesn't have to be perfect, it doesn't have to be rigid. He needs to be able to feel himself in the pocket and just let the ball rip. I feel like his accuracy has been pretty darn good so far through the first half of OTAs. I think he's getting more comfortable in the offense."
Confidence In-House
When asked about the Green & White's interest in free agent All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins, Saleh expressed confidence in the team's wide receivers. That's the same approach he took in March when asked about the team's possibility of signing RB Ezekiel Elliott.
"We love our current group," Saleh said. "I know there were some stuff with Odell [Beckham], but other than that, we love our group."
The Jets have a deep wideout room that includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. There's been outside speculation about Davis' role on the team given his contract, but Saleh has repeatedly praised the former first-round pick.
"I believe that he's having another child, so I don't think you guys will see him here, but he's been great," he said. "Corey is the epitome of a teammate. He doesn't worry about targets, catches and yards. Obviously, he wants those things, but he's willing to do anything and everything to help the team. As far as contract is concerned, I'll leave that for Joe [Douglas], but he's definitely an asset to this football team."
Another wideout competing for a roster spot is Denzel Mims, who was not present at Wednesday's session.
"He's got a chance to compete and make this roster and do something special with it," Saleh said. "He's got size, he's got length, he's got strength. The big thing for him is to show up and keep finding ways to make his mark."
Possible New Role for Micheal Clemons
Second-year DL Micheal Clemons will flex his versatility muscles in 2023. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said that Clemons would follow the mold of John Franklin-Myers -- an edge-setting run defender with pass-rush juice with the ability to play defensive tackle.
"Mike is, as you've probably seen, he's not a small man," Ulbrich said. "I don't know exactly what he was weighing last year, but he's in the 290s. He's a guy that could easily reduce inside and have a lot of success in there. He's a guy that's a good athlete outside, but he's a great athlete inside. It'll be fun to see him work at both."
JetceteraIn 7-on-7 session, D.J. Reed broke up a pass intended for WR Allen Lazard. … CB Brandin Echols forced undrafted free agent WR Jason Brownlee out of bounds on the sideline on a pass from Zach Wilson. … Wilson later ran for a touchdown in the red-zone period. … He also connected with Lazard for a score.
Seventh-round pick TE Zack Kuntz caught what looked to be a touchdown from Chris Streveler, but the referee called Kuntz out of bounds. Streveler found the Old Dominion product on the next play for a score, which ended practice. … Players who did not practice Wednesday, but were present included OT Duane Brown, OT Mekhi Becton, WR Randall Cobb and TE Tyler Conklin.