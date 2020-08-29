Jets Organization United in Quest for Social Justice

Darnold repeatedly returned to the importance of frank discussions among teammates behind closed doors as a chance to gain insight and perhaps more importantly, to foster and enhance the relationship among the Jets' players. That was the universal message that has brought the entire organization closer, but not without the realization that things won't change overnight, and that the opinions and actions of professional athletes can only contribute to the overall goal of enhancing social justice for all.

"With this group, I can't state enough that we've tried to do things together, talking and discussing," Gase said. "When we were in that room [on Thursday] Joe and myself ... they called us in. It was a humbling experience to listen and be educated by our players. This group is very impressive."

While Harrison, as an offensive lineman, and Darnold, as a quarterback, interact frequently, they each acknowledged that Thursday's meeting was an important eye-opener for all in attendance.

"The meeting two days ago was a huge moment," Harrison said. "We were in a safe space. There was a lot of stuff talked about that makes people uncomfortable. No matter background, I know everyone respects everyone's feelings. We know we can grow together as a group. Everyone is on board and fully accepting what everyone had to say. It was a respectful discussion. One of the more productive things we've done as an organization."

Darnold, as one of the team leaders, echoed Harrison's comments.

"I took time to understand it is different growing up Black in America and I understand that better," Darnold said. "Now I'm continuing to educate myself. These are conversations that have to be had."