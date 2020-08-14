Jets OLB Jordan Jenkins: We're Ahead of the Curve

Two years ago, Jenkins racked up 7 sacks after the former Georgia Bulldog combined for 5.5 in 2016-17. Then in his first season under DC Williams, Jenkins improved both his game and numbers, tallying a team-leading 8 sacks along with 13 QB hits and 2 FF. Williams' coaching style and approach to the game has had a positive effect on Jenkins.

"G-Dub is a guy who can test your mental, test your physical and still respect you at the same time," Jenkins said. "He knows how to get the most out of guys. There's going to be some days in camp where he just tries you to see how you respond. He'll dog you one day just to see if you back it up. He's a guy that can get others going, he's a fiery guy…He's the type of coach and leader that you want. He's going to go to bat for you."

The Jets defense played well in 2019, ending the season ranked No. 7 overall and No. 2 against the run. But despite the defensive success, Jenkins has narrowed his focus on the ultimate team goal.