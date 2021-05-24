Jets OL Tristen Hoge and Adversity Are Familiar Friends

Jets OL Tristen Hoge, who signed with the team in May as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, said that he is well acquainted with adversity.

"Adversity is opportunity that hasn't revealed itself yet, but the Jets gave me the opportunity to be here," he said. "I have an axe to grind to prove myself worthy of the team and I'm going to come in and work every single day because that's all I can do at this point. It's just work and if I can put my best self on that field every day, I feel like I can prove myself worthy of this team."

Hoge began his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to BYU after two seasons in South Bend, IN. He then started 25 games in three seasons at RG for the Cougars, starting 13 in 2018, his first season in Provo, UT. Hoge then missed 12 games between the 2019 and 2020 seasons -- a leg injury in '19 (8 games) and Covid that resulted in pneumonia in '20 (4 games).