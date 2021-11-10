Jets OL Conor McDermott Designated to Return to Practice

Veteran T Sustained Knee Injury vs. Packers in Preseason

Nov 10, 2021 at 10:48 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_0875-mcdermott-thumb

The Jets have designated OL Conor McDermott to return to practice.

McDermott (6-8, 305) sustained a knee injury against the Packers in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Green & White on Nov. 20, 2020. He appeared in 15 games in 2020 and took 125 snaps (22.2%). Originally drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA, McDermott didn't make the initial 53-man roster and was claimed by the Bills before joining the Jets. He's appeared in 30 games (3 starts) in four seasons.

