Jets OL Carter Warren and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse Return to Practice

Jets OL Carter Warren and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse have returned to practice. Each has have a 21-day practice window before the team needs to officially add them to the active roster.

Warren (6-5, 323), the team's fourth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 30. He took 43 snaps in the Hall of Fame game against the Browns on Aug. 3 before he sustained an injury. A Paterson, NJ, native, Warren started 39 games at left tackle for the Panthers over the last four seasons and earned All-ACC honors in 2021.