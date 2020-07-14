Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020 08:30 AM

Jets' Offensive Arsenal Adds New Weapons for 2020

WR Crowder, RB Bell, TE Griffin Welcome New & Returning Vets to the Skill Mix

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2020 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

Sam Darnold has a new-look arsenal entering 2020 as slot receiver Jamison Crowder is the only returning starter at wide receiver. General manager Joe Douglas added size and speed to the WR corps in Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims.

"I think it's safe to say that we have a lot of potential, but there is obviously a lot of work to be put in still and we're going to put in that work," said Darnold. "We definitely have the guys to be able to win football games, but as we see every year, it's about putting everything together. Right now, we've still got a long way to go."

The offense will also receive a boost from TE Chris Herndon, who played one game in 2019 after a promising rookie season in which he had 39 receptions for 502 yards and 4 touchdowns, all of which ranked second on the team.

"We expected Chris to be a big part of the offense last year and he didn't get that opportunity," head coach Adam Gase said. "So we're adding a guy that is a very good player who's finally going to get back into the mix of this thing."

The TEs room also has Ryan Griffin, who had a career-high 5 TDs last year among his 34 catches for 320 yards, plus Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco. The running back stable features Le'Veon Bell and two new faces behind him in Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, and rookie La'Mical Perine.

"Those two guys can really do some damage together. We have two guys that can play all three downs. They both have outstanding skillsets," Gase said of Bell and Gore. He added that Gore is "a natural leader, he's the kind of guy that guys respect around the NFL. He's done a great job as far as helping younger players that are in the room."

The Jets Wide Receivers in Photos

See the Jets Wide Outs in Images Leading Up to the 2020 Season

Braxton Berrios
1 / 27

Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios
2 / 27

Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios
3 / 27

Braxton Berrios

Lawrence Cager
4 / 27

Lawrence Cager

John Bazemore/Associated Press
George Campbell
5 / 27

George Campbell

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press
Jehu Chesson
6 / 27

Jehu Chesson

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Jehu Chesson
7 / 27

Jehu Chesson

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Jamison Crowder
8 / 27

Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder
9 / 27

Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder
10 / 27

Jamison Crowder

Jamison Crowder
11 / 27

Jamison Crowder

Josh Doctson
12 / 27

Josh Doctson

Susan Walsh/Associated Press
Josh Doctson
13 / 27

Josh Doctson

Associated Press
Josh Doctson
14 / 27

Josh Doctson

Mike Stewart/Associated Press
Josh Malone
15 / 27

Josh Malone

Josh Malone
16 / 27

Josh Malone

Denzel Mims
17 / 27

Denzel Mims

Michael Wyke/Associated Press
Denzel Mims
18 / 27

Denzel Mims

Jerry Larson
Denzel Mims
19 / 27

Denzel Mims

Jerry Larson/Associated Press
Breshad Perriman
20 / 27

Breshad Perriman

Paul Abell/Associated Press
Breshad Perriman
21 / 27

Breshad Perriman

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
Breshad Perriman
22 / 27

Breshad Perriman

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
Jeff Smith
23 / 27

Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith
24 / 27

Jeff Smith

Vyncint Smith
25 / 27

Vyncint Smith

Vyncint Smith
26 / 27

Vyncint Smith

Vyncint Smith
27 / 27

Vyncint Smith

Advertising