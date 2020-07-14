Jets' Offensive Arsenal Adds New Weapons for 2020

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2020 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

Sam Darnold has a new-look arsenal entering 2020 as slot receiver Jamison Crowder is the only returning starter at wide receiver. General manager Joe Douglas added size and speed to the WR corps in Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims.

"I think it's safe to say that we have a lot of potential, but there is obviously a lot of work to be put in still and we're going to put in that work," said Darnold. "We definitely have the guys to be able to win football games, but as we see every year, it's about putting everything together. Right now, we've still got a long way to go."

The offense will also receive a boost from TE Chris Herndon, who played one game in 2019 after a promising rookie season in which he had 39 receptions for 502 yards and 4 touchdowns, all of which ranked second on the team.

"We expected Chris to be a big part of the offense last year and he didn't get that opportunity," head coach Adam Gase said. "So we're adding a guy that is a very good player who's finally going to get back into the mix of this thing."

The TEs room also has Ryan Griffin, who had a career-high 5 TDs last year among his 34 catches for 320 yards, plus Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco. The running back stable features Le'Veon Bell and two new faces behind him in Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, and rookie La'Mical Perine.