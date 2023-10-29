Jets Offense Taking Win vs. Giants 'With a Grain of Salt'

Jets RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson led the way on offense, accounting for 193 of the team's 298 yards in their 13-10 overtime victory against their crosstown rival Giants on Sunday. But they were disappointed in the unit's performance and felt they left a lot of room of improvement.
"It was just another win," Hall said. "For me personally, I'm not satisfied with how the offense played or anything like that. I felt like we could have been a lot better. It was a good game. We got the win. Not really happy about it."
Wilson added: "The reality is, we have a standard on the offensive side of the ball that we're not meeting right now. We take this win with a grain of salt. And we feel like we needed this win and that's the great thing about football is we've got another opportunity to get better this week and next Sunday." ... Acutally next Monday night.
Hall finished the game with 93 all-purpose yards – 17 rushing and 86 receiving – and scored the Jets' only touchdown on a 50-yard catch and run.
With 1:18 left in the first quarter, Hall caught a short pass over the middle just beyond the line of scrimmage, just two linebackers, cut up the right sideline, evaded two defensive backs and dove across the goal line to give the Jets a 7-3 lead.
"Pre-snap, I knew there was a possibility that Zach [Wilson] was going to throw me the ball," Hall said. "And as I ran in my route, I tried to see where their linebackers were at. And when he threw me the ball, I made a move and I ended up making both of their linebackers miss at the same time. Then I ran into space and I just let my natural abilities take over."
With the score, Hall tallied his fifth scrimmage play of at least 50 yards (his third at MetLife) in his short career, which tied him with Chris Ivory for the second-most in franchise history and brought him one shy of Freeman McNeil's record.
"I had a good view of it," G.Wilson said of the score. "I have no idea how he got through there. I was trying to tell him to cut it up and then I watched him dive in the end zone with kind of a Madden celebration. I wanted to get in on it, so I jumped with him."
G.Wilson had 7 receptions for a season-high 100 yards and tacked on 6 yards rushing on an end-around. In the fourth quarter, he caught 2 passes for 46 yards with none bigger than his 29-yard grab on the Green & White's game-tying field-goal drive at the end of regulation.
With 24 seconds left in the game and the Jets down, 10-7, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux jumped offsideand Z. Wilson used the free play to deliver a strike to the second-year wideout over the middle to move the Green & White across midfield to the opposing 46-yard line. The catch ultimately led to a 35-yard field-goal attempt by K Greg Zuerlein to tie the game, 10-10 as time expired.
See the best game action photos from Sunday's game against the Giants.
Perhaps equally as important, G.Wilson drew a defensive pass interference penalty on rookie CB Deonta Banks on a third down in overtime, and still managed to haul in an 11-yard reception for a first down. That drive ended in Zuerlein's game-winning 33-yard field goal.
"We pride ourselves on never giving up," G.Wilson said. "We make sure that we have thrown all our punches and make sure that when we go home at night, we can go to bed because we know we put it out on the field."
The Jets offense struggled to convert on third down (2 of 15) and registered its third-lowest yardage total of the season. Despite the win, Wilson and Hall felt they owed their defense the win after it held the Giants to minus-9 yards passing and no completions in the second half.
"We feel like we're letting [the defense] down sometimes," Wilson said. "And our constant focus is on how we can fix the offense because we feel like we are really close to being special on both sides of the ball."