Jets Offense Taking Win vs. Giants 'With a Grain of Salt'

Jets RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson led the way on offense, accounting for 193 of the team's 298 yards in their 13-10 overtime victory against their crosstown rival Giants on Sunday. But they were disappointed in the unit's performance and felt they left a lot of room of improvement.

"It was just another win," Hall said. "For me personally, I'm not satisfied with how the offense played or anything like that. I felt like we could have been a lot better. It was a good game. We got the win. Not really happy about it."

Wilson added: "The reality is, we have a standard on the offensive side of the ball that we're not meeting right now. We take this win with a grain of salt. And we feel like we needed this win and that's the great thing about football is we've got another opportunity to get better this week and next Sunday." ... Acutally next Monday night.

Hall finished the game with 93 all-purpose yards – 17 rushing and 86 receiving – and scored the Jets' only touchdown on a 50-yard catch and run.

With 1:18 left in the first quarter, Hall caught a short pass over the middle just beyond the line of scrimmage, just two linebackers, cut up the right sideline, evaded two defensive backs and dove across the goal line to give the Jets a 7-3 lead.