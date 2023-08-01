Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett on 'Living in a Glass House,' Friendship with Aaron Rodgers

Hackett never mentioned Payton's name. He said he's never met him, hasn't heard from him since the remarks were made, and doesn't expect to.

But he doesn't have to, with everyone on the Jets having Hack's back, starting with the veteran QB that he first coordinated Green Bay's offenses alongside from 2019-21.

"Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, and you don't have to like it. And I didn't like it at all, and that's why I said what I said," Rodgers said after practice, following up on his remarks in defense of his OC last week. "I have a lot of love for Nathaniel. He's a good human being, he's a man of high integrity, and I'll always stand by him and my teammates."

Hackett was asked where the wellspring of that relationship is located.

"Aaron and I, we've just gotten to know each other and understand each other, and have fun together, and fight together," he said. "A lot of people say a team is about a family, and I truly believe that. These are the guys you go through ups and downs and adversity with, you fight with and you celebrate with. That's something that we've both been blessed with in our friendship and our professional relationship at the same time."

It has been clear for a while and will come into even sharper focus in the days, weeks and months ahead that the Jets' offense is Rodgers' scheme, it's Hackett's scheme, and much of its success this season will be determined by how well those two remesh with all the parts, most new but some familiar, around them.

And while Hackett wanted to look back just a bit today, he's looking forward to what this Jets offense and Jets team can accomplish.