Jets Obtain Pair of 5th-Round Picks from 49ers in Another Trade Back

Jets GM Joe Douglas has now traded either up or back each of the five times the Green & White have been on the clock. Douglas traded pick No. 129 (Round 4) to the Niners for a pair of picks in Round 5 – No. 173 and No. 176.

This is Douglas' third trade in the fourth round. He first traded with the Packers, sending pick No. 111 in exchange for No. 126 and No. 190. He then traded pick No. 126 to the Lions in exchange for Detroit's third-round pick in 2025.

Douglas also traded back one spot in the first round and selected Penn State T Olu Fashanu before trading up from No. 72 to the top of the third round at No. 65 to draft WR Malachi Corley.

This trade is now the 10th time since Douglas has traded down and the fourth time in this year's draft. Five current role players/depth pieces were involved in the trade-backs – CB Brandin Echols (LV 2021), T Carter Warren and LB Zaire Barnes (NE 2023), DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and TE Zach Kuntz (LV 2023).