Jets O-Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker: It Feels Good to Be Back Out There

He was called on to make similar adjustments last season before the triceps injury. AVT had played right guard, left tackle, and right tackle last season after playing his rookie season at left guard.

Asked on Wednesday if he has a preference, AVT said: "For me it really doesn't matter. I'm always team first. Talking to Coach [Keith] Carter, he has a plan for me and the whole line. It comes down to his decision. We've been talking here and there, and I feel comfortable with either one. Right now, I'm a right-side guard in OTAs. Anything can change, we saw that last year in the beginning of the season. You never know. I always stay on my toes."

Wherever he ultimately ends up planting his cleats this coming season, AVT and the rest of the Jets' O-line will be playing in front of a new quarterback in Rodgers. Rodgers, who was introduced early last week ahead of the NFL Draft, has been at 1 Jets Drive since and has even caught Rangers and Knicks playoff games at Madison Square Garden in his limited time in the area. He has also been working out during the optional sessions.

"Just seeing him in the huddle, it's still a surreal feeling to have a guy like that here," AVT said. "He's been in the game so long he knows how to handle the huddle, the cadence. He is calm and overall talking to him, he's a great guy. He seems like a chill dude, even-keel, which is important for any quarterback. Things have been going well and I'm excited to get into camp."

Assuming AVT returns to guard, he could be playing next to a familiar center, the recently re-signed Connor McGovern, or the imposing rookie Joe Tippmann. The Jets also signed Wes Schweitzer, who took 348 snaps at center last season in Washington, and Trystan Colon, a former Raven who has totaled 135 career snaps at the pivot, in free agency.

"I got to meet Joe, he's a big guy, athletic, powerful," AVT said. "He comes from Wisconsin, which has been turning out those guys.