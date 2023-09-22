Notebook | Safety Tony Adams Out vs Patriots, OL Duane Brown Questionable

Jets safety Tony Adams (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Veteran Adrian Amos, who had 6 tackles against the Cowboys, could get his first start as a Jet alongside S Jordan Whithead. Ashtyn Davis has made 16 career starts at safety and is an option. Veteran OL Wes Schweitzer sustained a concussion in Thursday's practice and was also ruled out.
In addition, left tackle Duane Brown will not practice Friday (hip/shoulder) but head coach Robert Saleh said he feels good about the veteran's availability for the game.
"We still have [Brown] listed as questionable but I'm not worried about him,' Saleh said. "As a veteran, he should be fine not being able to practice and still playing."
If Brown can't go, depth options at tackle include Bily Turner and Max Mitchell.
"We have all the confidence in the world that Duane will be ready to go," said OL coach/run game coordinator Keith Carter. "If for some reason, in any game, that's not the case, we feel like Billy and Max have done a really good job preparing. And then it is next man up."
Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was a gameday inactive against the Cowboys, was limited at practice Thursday and will kick Friday to "see where he is at" according to Saleh. Austin Seibert kicked in Zuerlein's place against Dallas and connected on a 34-yard field goal and an extra point.
"I think [Seibert] did a really nice job, coming in on short notice there," special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said. "I thought he did a really nice job, the specialists synced up really fast and I thought they did a nice job for sure."
Stock Up for Ruckert
Through two games this season, second-year tight end Jeremy Ruckert ranks second in the NFL among tight ends with an 85.0 offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Ruckert, drafted in the third round in 2022 out of Ohio State, leads all tight ends with an 86.1 run-block grade.
"I'm not the biggest guy, I'm not the strongest guy, but I think what separates me is my mentality," Ruckert said. "Whatever they need to do, I'm going to do it 100 miles per hour. When it is a run block, I'm not thinking about anything other than trying to go 100 miles per hour and hit whatever I see. I think that stands out on tape. Just try to be disciplined but still play fast and not think about much to be able to play as hard and fast as I can."
Ruckert, a Long Island native, was hampered by a foot injury his rookie season and played in two games. He totaled 46 snaps on offense and 101 on special teams. After two weeks in Year 2, the 2022 third-round pick has taken 23 snaps on offense and 29 on special teams.
"We acknowledge Ruckert needs to get on the field a little bit more," head coach Robert Saleh said. "He stands for all the right stuff, that's the intent. We'll see how it works out, but he's going to continue to get better. He'll find his way into the offense."
Litmus Test
Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer still has a sour taste in his mouth from the last Jets-Patriots matchup when New England ran back a game-winning punt-return touchdown in Foxborough in a 10-3 win.
"You never forger something like that," Boyer said of Marcus Jones' 84-yard return last November. "You really don't."
Jones won't face the Jets this time around as he was placed on injured reserve on Friday with a shoulder injury. The Green & White special teams have been good through two games. Xavier Gipson had a game-winning return score in Week 1 and Ashtyn Davis successfully converted a fake punt last week at Dallas. Boyer believes this Sunday will be a litmus test against one of the most disciplined units in the NFL.
"They try to make you left-handed" he said. "If you're right-handed, they take away what you do best. I think they are obviously one of the best coached teams in the league and have been very successful through the years. It will be a big challenge for us and see where we are at special teams wise for sure."
In other special teams'news, off the field, cornerback and special teamer Justin Hardee was named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP after he donated $5,000 worth of school supplies to more than 150 at-risk youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark.