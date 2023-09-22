Notebook | Safety Tony Adams Out vs Patriots, OL Duane Brown Questionable

Jets safety Tony Adams (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Veteran Adrian Amos, who had 6 tackles against the Cowboys, could get his first start as a Jet alongside S Jordan Whithead. Ashtyn Davis has made 16 career starts at safety and is an option. Veteran OL Wes Schweitzer sustained a concussion in Thursday's practice and was also ruled out.

In addition, left tackle Duane Brown will not practice Friday (hip/shoulder) but head coach Robert Saleh said he feels good about the veteran's availability for the game.

"We still have [Brown] listed as questionable but I'm not worried about him,' Saleh said. "As a veteran, he should be fine not being able to practice and still playing."

If Brown can't go, depth options at tackle include Bily Turner and Max Mitchell.

"We have all the confidence in the world that Duane will be ready to go," said OL coach/run game coordinator Keith Carter. "If for some reason, in any game, that's not the case, we feel like Billy and Max have done a really good job preparing. And then it is next man up."

Kicker Greg Zuerlein, who was a gameday inactive against the Cowboys, was limited at practice Thursday and will kick Friday to "see where he is at" according to Saleh. Austin Seibert kicked in Zuerlein's place against Dallas and connected on a 34-yard field goal and an extra point.