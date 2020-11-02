Jets Notebook | Sam Darnold: I'm Focused on Not Missing Any Games

Monday Night vs. the Patriots

The Jets (0-8) and the New England Patriots (2-5) will meet for the first time this season on Monday night at MetLife Stadium, with both teams looking up at Buffalo and Miami in the AFC East.

Uncharacteristically, the Patriots have lost four straight games after Sunday's 24-21 defeat at division-leading Buffalo (6-2). New England (0-3 against division opponents) has been a nemesis of the Jets, the division, the AFC ... heck, the entire NFL for as long as a lot of people can remember. Now, the Patriots are struggling in their first season without Tom Brady at quarterback. By coincidence, Brady and his new team -- Tampa Bay -- were in the Jets' backyard on Monday night, playing the Giants.

"It's definitely a big opportunity, the fact that it's our next game I'm sure once we start watching film of these guys we'll see what we can do to put a game plan together to get a win," Maye said on Monday. "It's definitely unusual to see them in the situation they're in."

Gase reserved most of his comments about the coming game until later in the week, but did say that the Patriots' predicament is something new to him, and the entire league.

"It's a little early for me to really jump into that," Gase said. "With New England, all I can say. big-picture-wise is that it's something I've never seen them go through. I think I was a graduate assistant at LSU the last time since they've lost four in a row. It's been a long time since I've heard the Patriots have lost four in a row. They have some familiar faces, some we have to learn. We have a lot of work ahead of us with the extra day. We have to do a great job getting our guys ready to go and compete on Monday."

Injury Update

Other than Darnold's sore shoulder, Gase said the team would work through the week and then assess who will be healthy for Week 9.