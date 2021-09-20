Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's Going to Get Better from This'

Two losses to begin his head-coaching career and a challenging game on Sunday for his rookie quarterback have done little to tamp down Robert Saleh's optimism and certainty that the Green & White -- particularly Zach Wilson -- are headed in the right direction.

"He's going to grow from going through the experience of yesterday," Saleh said on Monday, referring to Wilson's four-interception performance in the 22-6 loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. "I talked to him real quick today [Monday]. He's such a resilient young man. He can probably recite every single play that happened. I know he's going to get better from this. He's in a good place."

Since the preseason, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has been calling plays from the sideline, instead of up in the pressbox, and Saleh was asked if in light of Wilson's play on Sunday, if LaFleur might be riding the press box elevator when the Jets travel to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday.

"The quarterback likes him down there, which is most important," Saleh said. "The quarterback wants him down there to have those conversations, after every single series of plays. It shows the team they are back there going over every scrap. You have to have a process, and for Zach it has been gold and that's what he wants."

The HC again addressed the absence of second-year WR Denzel Mims, who did not dress for the game against the Patriots after seeing three snaps (and a single reception) at Carolina in Week 1. The Jets went with a lineup that included Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Jeff Smith. Saleh praised Smith for his work "before, during and after practice" as one of the team's primary gunners (Justin Hardee is the other). Though the Jets only punted once against New England, Saleh said that Smith helped to flip the field when he made the tackle.