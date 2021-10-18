Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh Believes Team's Identity 'Starting to Get Established'

Expectations for No. 2

Zach Wilson has shown flashes of the play-making ability that made him the second pick in April's draft, but he and the offense have started slowly early in games. While Wilson has thrown nine interceptions, the Jets have scored 47 points the past two games and Saleh believes the bye week could benefit his signal-caller.

"I had a good talk with him, I believe it was Friday evening or Saturday morning," he said. "He was talking about some things, I was like, 'Hey dude, just make sure you go to sleep. Just relax, just lay off a little bit and just relax.' He's such a competitor, he's just constantly thinking about it. But I do think [it's good for] coaches, players, the organization, to step away and watch somebody else for a minute. It's a good refresher and a chance to come back and see if we can finish this thing strong."

WR Braxton Berrios, who has 16 receptions for 156 yards, says Wilson has remained even-keeled throughout the early ups and downs of his career.

"You can just tell how much more comfortable he is that he has these five games under his belt and the preseason ones as well, so however many that is," Berrios said. "And there's definitely a comfort thing, there's a huge leadership thing, and what we know is, one of the things that I loved about him from the very start is his competitiveness. I know he's going to put everything he can into every week to come out with a 'W'. And when you see that day in and day out, no matter what else is going on, that's a guy you want to play for."

Clocking In

As the team returned from its bye week, DT Folorunso Fatukasi said the Jets are refreshed and ready for the team's rematch of Week 2 against New England.