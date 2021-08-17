Jets Notebook | QB Zach Wilson Earns High Marks From His Teammates

All eyes were on the Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, however briefly, in Saturday night's opening preseason victory over the Giants -- none moreso than the eyes of his teammates.

"He was good, but there's still a lot of stuff to work on for all of us," said offensive lineman Dan Feeney, who started at left guard in place of injured rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker. "Zach was cool, calm and collected. He was very cool in the huddle. He came in and took charge like a boss."

That is pretty heartening praise from one of the Jets' veteran players.

Wilson attempted only 9 passes, completing 6, for 63 yards and an 86.8 QB rating over a couple of series early in the game. He "bossed" the field on the Jets first drive, which came right after the defense sent the Giants to three-and-out on the first drive for either team.

After Ty Johnson gained a quick 11 yards on the Jets' first play from scrimmage, Wilson found Corey Davis (who was signed in free agency from Tennessee) for a 9-yard gain, into Giants' territory. Five plays later (and after one incomplete pass), Wilson converted on a third-and-6 play out of the shotgun, again connecting with Davis. The Jets settled for 3 points when the drive stalled.

In that series, however, Wilson offered a glimpse of his command and capability.

"He looked really comfortable, really efficient," linebacker Jarrad Davis said. "He took his time back there and took what the defense was giving him. From the defensive side, we can't ask for more. We know he can make big plays, but it's nice to see him being smart and taking care of the team. It was nice to see him doing his thing. He said he felt good out there. I'm excited to see him grow."

On his second and final series of the night, Wilson converted another third-down play, finding Keelan Cole with a pass over the middle that resulted in a 16-yard game and a first down. On that drive, which stalled when the Green & White failed to convert on fourth down, Wilson hit on three passes, collaborating with Vyncint Smith (for 12 yards), Jamison Crowder (4 yards) and Tyler Kroft (13 yards).

"He looked comfortable, like a leader out there," said second-year running back La'Mical Perine. "I told him to just go out there and have fun, and do what you always do."