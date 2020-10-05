Jets Notebook | QB Sam Darnold Says 'The Most Important Thing for Me Is Playing Football'

Years have passed and the situation was different, but Sam Darnold on Monday said that it is his hope to return to practice on Wednesday and take snaps on Sunday when the Jets host the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

While playing at San Clemente (Calif.) High School, Darnold sprained his left, non-throwing shoulder. "I don't really remember how much pain I was in or what happened. It was in the left and didn't miss any games."

Now it's the sprained AC joint in his right shoulder that is the issue. And although Darnold left last Thursday's game against Denver to be examined by team doctors in the locker room, he only missed a couple of plays (replaced briefly by the veteran Joe Flacco).

"Once I got hurt, the doctors said I could go back out if I wanted to," he said.

"For me, the most important thing is playing football," Darnold said. "If I can go out there and play and understand the potential risk, the most important thing for me is going out there and playing if I'm able to play and don't make anything worse than."

On the first-quarter play when Darnold was injured, he was sacked and a body slammed by Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson. Officials could have easily called Johnson for roughing the passer, but did not. Darnold remained in the game for one play before jogging to the tunnel, with his right arm hanging by his side. He returned in the middle of the Jets' next series and stayed in the game the rest of the way during the 37-28 loss. Asked if he thought the body slam should have been flagged he said: "It's football. It is what it is. I held on to the ball too long. I could have run or thrown it away before he tackled me."

After the game, Head Coach Adam Gase refused to criticize the non-call: "It's hard for me to say on the hit that Sam got hurt on. I don't know if it was hard for them [the officials] to tell. He had escaped from the pocket a couple times and got free. I don't know how the officials saw that."

Darnold, who missed time last season as he recovered from infectious mononucleosis said: "I feel good right now, I'm taking it day by day. It keeps getting better, and I'll just see what my progress is come Wednesday [when the team returns to the practice field]." He added: "I think with the way my shoulder is progressing I think it's just kind of whatever, however I feel on Wednesday, we'll see what we do then."

Though Darnold would not, could not predict if he would be under center on Sunday, he proved his value as a competitor when he returned to the Denver game and played through the pain.