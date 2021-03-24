Jets Notebook | OL Quinn Meinerz and WR Josh Imatorbhebhe Could Be Sleepers in NFL Draft

Tyson Campbell/CB Georgia

Campbell has a combination of size (6-2, 185) and speed (4.38 and 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash) to possibly be selected late in the first round, certainly somewhere in Round 2 of the NFL draft.

"I feel I can run with anybody," Campbell said. "We're football players. We're blessed to have tremendous speed but at the end of the day we want to show people we can play football, too. I'm a dog, I let my play do the talking. I'm competitive."

He opted to declare for the draft after his junior season and has had a healthy, pre-draft competition with Stokes to see who would be the fastest between them.

"In this Pro Day, I was really impressed with Tyson Campbell, with the way he was able to locate and go get the football to go along with that athleticism," said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Campbell played in all 10 Bulldogs games in the 2020 season, making 20 solo tackles and 1 interception (which he returned 40 yards).

"I could do it all," he said. "Whatever team calls me or drafts me, they're going to get a player that's willing to do anything to help the team. Play outside, play slot. I'm willing to do anything to help the team. I'm confident in my abilities and what I could bring to a team. I feel once I get there they're going to love me."

Quinn Meinerz/OL UW-Whitewater

Meinerz and the Wisconsin-Whitewater team did not play during the 2020 college season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That does not mean that Meinerz (6-3, 320) was idle before the man-mountain wowed everyone who had a pair of eyes at the Senior Bowl (where he sustained a broken hand during practice) in February and the school's Pro Day earlier this month. More than three-dozen scouts attended his Pro Day workout when he was timed at 4.86 in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.73 seconds. His short shuttle was timed at 4.47 seconds and his three-cone was timed 7.33 seconds. He touched 32 inches on the vertical jump and 9-3 in the board jump.

Even though Meinerz (who has been nicknamed the Mighty Quinn) has become an Internet sensation with his training video in Canada, there is more substance than hype to this aggressive blocker who played 33 games for the Warhawks, mostly at left guard. Whitewater (a small city between Milwaukee and Madison) is one of those Division III schools that has consistently punched above its weight, having made 10 appearances in the past 15 years in the Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, winning six times.