Jets Notebook | Jets QB Joe Flacco: 'We Have to Stay in the Moment'

Veteran QB Joe Flacco has played on a championship team and played on struggling teams. At 35 years old, he's experienced the soaring highs and dispiriting lows that are part of life in the NFL.

"The only thing you can do and, in terms of being on teams that have gotten through tough times, is that you have to stay in the moment, tune out the outside noise," Flacco said during a conference call on Monday, talking about the 24-0 loss at Miami on Sunday. "It's a lot harder to go out every week in practice. It happens to a bunch of teams every year, but the NFL doesn't stop playing games because you're going through a tough time."

Flacco and the Jets (0-6) were under heavy pressure from the Dolphins defense most of the game. Flacco was sacked three times -- including a 28-yard loss that took the team out of field-goal position -- and was hurried throughout the game.

"At that point in the game, it was 24-0 and I'm trying to make a play," he said. "As dumb as it was I'm not sure that one play is going to alter the game so much. I definitely could have gotten rid of the ball quicker. There's always going to be plays you look back at, especially the sacks where I could have gotten rid of the ball sooner."

Whether he remains the starter next week against visiting Buffalo, the leader in the AFC East, or is replaced by Sam Darnold, Flacco said that there is nothing to do but keep going, keep plugging away.