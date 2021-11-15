Jets Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'This Thing Is Going to Flip'

Saleh said that White's performance on Sunday did not alter his opinion of the fourth-year QB.

"I still have a lot of confidence in Mike," the coach said. "It's fascinating. He was anointed as the next coming, and now everyone wants to throw him away. Did he play well? No. Is he capable of being better? Absolutely. Give their defense credit. They've been together four years, credit to them. I haven't lost faith in Mike at all."

Frustrating losses the past two weeks have not been easy for Saleh, his players or Jets Nation to take.

Did he have a message for Jets fans? After emitting a deep sigh, Saleh said: "It is. I'm just as frustrated as everybody else. My promise is that this thing is going to flip. Support is always warranted, criticism is always warranted. You reap what you sow and I know in my heart that this thing is going to flip. Sometimes you have to go through struggles to seek glory."

He added: "God put you on earth to deal with your life because you're strong enough to do it. I'm doing something I've dreamed of doing my entire life. Like all fans I'm frustrated, but I've not lost the big picture. When it turns it's going to be awesome."

Elijah Moore: 'Can't Stop'

After missing two games earlier in the season, rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore has found his footing and his comfort zone.

"I'm just getting more comfortable, getting more opportunity," he said on Monday. "You can't look at the game like I'm a rookie. That's old. It's time to get going. I think that probably happened in the New England game [6 targets, 1 reception; a 19-yard end around for a TD].

"The only way you get to showcase is based on opportunity," he said. "When more opportunities started coming my way, the more that comes the more I get to show."

Over the past three games, Moore has 16 catches for 195 yards and 3 TDs. The diminutive speedster out of Ole Miss is convinced the Jets can turn things around in the final eight games of the 2021 season.