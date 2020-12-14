Jets Notebook | Jets HC Adam Gase: We've Got to Help Sam Darnold

Ballentine Proved a Spark

Corey Ballentine has only been with the Jets for a little more than one month (he was claimed on Nov. 11 after being waived by the Giants), but he has made a positive impact as the team's explosive first-choice kick returner.

On Sunday at Seattle, Ballentine fielded a kickoff and returned it 66 yards, the longest return for the Jets so far in the 2020 NFL season.

"Really, everything happened so fast," Ballentine, 24, said after the game. "I saw the hole, made a couple of cuts and then saw the kicker and in my head I couldn't let myself be tackled by the kicker. So I cut inside and I was stumbling because he nicked my leg. After that I saw nothing but green. I tried to pick up my knees, but it was harder than I thought it would be. I ended up getting out of that, saw someone on the right, swerved left and saw someone on my left. I have to thank the guys who blocked. They did a great job."

In his three games with the Jets, Ballentine, who was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica and moved to Kansas when he was 6 years old, has returned 7 kicks for 208 yards, an average of 29.7 yards per return.

Ballentine, a cornerback, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He said that he's been impressed by the good vibes in the Jets' locker room amid a winless season.