Jets Notebook | Green & White in a Thorough Search for New Head Coach

Saleh's Backstory

In a curious way, the Jets potential hiring of Saleh would bring the Dearborn, Mich., native full circle in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Saleh's brother David made his way from his office out of the World Trade Center to safety. His brother's harrowing experience and the horror of the day prompted Robert Saleh, who is of Lebanese descent, to leave his job at a bank and begin a football journey that has made him one of the hottest head-coaching candidates in the NFL.

Saleh, a Muslim and Arabic speaker, is believed to be the first NFL coordinator of Arab ancestry. After 9/11, residents of Dearborn, which has been an attractive destination to Arab immigrants for years, were vilified, an Arabic center was the target of a bomb threat and the players on his high school team were targeted with racist taunts.

"After 9/11, those kids couldn't recover," Saleh told Sports Illustrated in 2017. "The racial backlash they faced, I don't know if you can imagine it, but for a kid to go through what those kids went through was not fair."