Jets Notebook | DT Sheldon Rankins Will Return to the Lineup vs. Vikings

The Jets will receive a boost on the interior of their defensive line with DT Sheldon Rankins scheduled to return to the lineup Sunday against the Vikings. Rankins, who sustained an elbow injury in the Jets' Week 9 win over the Bills, has missed the past two games.

"Knock on wood, he's been having such a nice year," HC Robert Saleh said of Rankins. "Effective pass rushing, he's been disruptive in the run game, veteran leadership, knows how to play the game. So, getting him back is always good."

Without Rankins, the Bears ran for 127 yards last week while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. This week, the Jets will line up against Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, who ranks No. 6 in the NFL with 841 rushing yards.

"Yeah, I think we would all agree it wasn't to our standard in that way and I think it's also an indication that from a defensive perspective we're moving in the right direction," DC Jeff Ulbrich said of the run defesnse. … "Yeah, we held them to 10 points, but it wasn't as clean as we would like it to be. What a great opportunity to show up our run defense against a really good running team like this is."