Jets Notebook | DC Jeff Ulbrich Mixing Experience, Youth in Linebackers Room

Opportunity, Competition and Talent in Defensive Backfield

It would not be inaccurate to call the situation in the Jets' defensive backfield fluid -- specifically at cornerback. At safety, veterans Marcus Maye (playing this season on a franchise tag) and Lamarcus Joyner, signed in free agency; are joined by second-year player Ashtyn Davis.

Marquad Manuel, the defensive backs/safeties coach, said that he sees Joyner as the slot safety in a nickel defense because of "his experience in the league [with the Raiders] and his ability to play man."

Manuel said that Davis, who did not participate in OTAs and minicamp as he continued to work his way back from a foot injury is "like a gym rat, he wants to know everything." He added: "Playing in this league, any opportunity you get to watch you can learn more. You get to slow down the game and be able to see a lot more. I hope he learns from the coaching part and is able to apply it when he comes back to play."

The rookie Michael Carter II, drafted as a cornerback, is also in the mix at nickel back, according to Tony Oden, the senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks. "We want to fine-tune one position, and right now it's nickel," Oden said. "He's doing a good job with that, he's a good communicator, a hard worker. He has value in other positions where we have other guys competing."

Right now, it is a dynamic mix at cornerback with holdovers (Bless Austin, Javelin Guidry, Bryce Hall and Lamar Jackson; plus Justin Hardee, who was signed in free agency) and promising draft picks (Jason Pinnock, Carter II and Brandin Echols). Oden said he embraces the challenge of working with a young cornerbacks room.