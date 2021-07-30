Jets Notebook | Corey Davis: 'We Have the Right Pieces'

For Jets wide receiver Corey Davis any day on the football field is a good day. Davis, signed in free agency from Tennessee, is part of a receiving corps that could emerge as one of the best position groups on the team.

"I feel like we've got a lot of potential," Davis said during the first week of training camp. "We've got a lot of guys who can do a lot of things with the ball. We have the right pieces, we just have to put it together. Today [Day 1 on the field on Wednesday] was a good day for the boys. We just gotta build on that."

Davis (6-3, 209) was the fifth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Titans out of Western Michigan. In Nashville in the 2020 season, Davis fashioned a career year, playing in 14 games (12 starts) with 65 receptions passes for pro career highs of 984 yards, 15.1 yards/catch and 5 touchdowns. For his NFL career, Davis has played in 56 games (48 starts) and caught 207 passes for 2,851 yards (13.8 yards/catch) and 11 TDs.

"My mentality is a lot different," Davis said. "Route running, I'm more comfortable reading defenses and feel more like a veteran. I'm able to play fast and take a lot of thinking out of it. I feel good. Really good."

Though it's early, most observers see Davis as the Jets' No. 1 receiver among a group that has the potential to provide offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur with multiple options. In addition to Davis, the unit has been bolstered with the signing of Keelan Cole and the addition of draft pick Elijah Moore. Add veteran slot receiver Jamison Crowder, second-year wideout Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios, and in the space of a few months the Jets wide receivers room is bursting at the seams.

As one of the top free-agent signings of general manager Joe Douglas, Davis knows it's time to produce.