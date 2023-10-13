Jets Notebook | CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Don't Practice in Final Session Before Eagles Game

The Jets secondary was thin during Friday's practice. CB D.J. Reed (concussion) has not been cleared and Sauce Gardner did not practice because of an illness, but should be fine for Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh.
If Reed, who missed the last game, at Denver, does not play Sunday against the Eagles, Bryce Hall would be in line to start his second game of the season. Hall took 62-of-63 snaps last week, had 4 tackles and a game-sealing scoop-and-score in the final moments of the team's 31-21 win.
"So happy for Bryce," DC Jeff Ulbrich said. "Obviously, his first year here he started every game for us and played good football. Then with us drafting Sauce and signing D.J. Reed, obviously he wasn't the starter at that point, and that's hard. That's a hard pill to swallow sometimes.
"What's so unique about [Hall], is more times than not, guys get twisted up and they get sour, and you start to see it in their body language, in their preparation, just the way they carry themselves, they get really negative and disgruntled. That is the majority that go through what Bryce has gone through. He went the complete other way. He came to work every day as if he was a starter with intent, being deliberate in all that he did. You would have never known he was a starter that got demoted. Because of that, he gave himself the chance to be very successful on Sunday for us, and he was."
The Green & White will be without a pair of key special teamers in starting gunners Justin Hardee (hamstring) and Brandin Echols (hamstring). WR Irvin Charles, who was elevated from the practice squad last week (and forced a fumble) and signed to the active roster earlier this week, will be a part of the reinforcements on special teams.
See top photos of the Jets on the field during Friday's practice of Eagles week.
Joint Practices on the Mind
Everyone recalls different moments in their lives and Jets captain and LB C.J. Mosley has a vivid memory from joint practices in training camp with the Eagles in 2021, Robert Saleh and Nick Sirianni's first year as head coaches in the NFL.
"I remember them running the ball every single play and running it out," Mosley said. "I remember one of their players on the sideline laughing at our coach. I'm ready."
The Green & White had nine new Week 1 starters this season on offense compared to 2021 and seven on defense. A handful of the defenders remain -- for example, Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers, Quincy Williams -- but the Jets ' defense is playing at a much higher level compared to the last time these teams lined up against each other.
"It's grown tremendously," Mosley said. "It's going to be real unfortunate if they come here thinking that's what they're going to get because it's a whole different team. New faces, new bodies, a whole different mentality. Just everyone really understanding this defense and not really learning it on the fly. For me, I'm excited because I remember. I remember '21."
Couple of Birds Down
The Eagles are dealing with a couple injuries on defense – rookie sensation DT Jalen Carter (ankle) and All-Pro CB Darius Slay (knee) are expected to miss Sunday's Week 6 matchup, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jets WR Garrett Wilson will line up against an Eagles secondary that ranks No. 25 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game while the defense has allowed 14 touchdowns, No. 23 in the NFL.
"We have to get to our spots fast," said Wilson, who had a team-high 9 catches against the Chiefs in Week 4 at MetLife Stadium, the last Jets home game. "That D-line is something and their back end knows that. They play into that. We feel like we can make them guard and be precise. We feel like we'll be in a good spot and that's what we want to do, be precise as possible and be open, paint great pictures, so that [Zach Wilson] is seeing it and can diagnose and make a decision before that D-line gets some push. They're really good."