Jets Notebook | CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Don't Practice in Final Session Before Eagles Game

The Jets secondary was thin during Friday's practice. CB D.J. Reed (concussion) has not been cleared and Sauce Gardner did not practice because of an illness, but should be fine for Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

If Reed, who missed the last game, at Denver, does not play Sunday against the Eagles, Bryce Hall would be in line to start his second game of the season. Hall took 62-of-63 snaps last week, had 4 tackles and a game-sealing scoop-and-score in the final moments of the team's 31-21 win.

"So happy for Bryce," DC Jeff Ulbrich said. "Obviously, his first year here he started every game for us and played good football. Then with us drafting Sauce and signing D.J. Reed, obviously he wasn't the starter at that point, and that's hard. That's a hard pill to swallow sometimes.

"What's so unique about [Hall], is more times than not, guys get twisted up and they get sour, and you start to see it in their body language, in their preparation, just the way they carry themselves, they get really negative and disgruntled. That is the majority that go through what Bryce has gone through. He went the complete other way. He came to work every day as if he was a starter with intent, being deliberate in all that he did. You would have never known he was a starter that got demoted. Because of that, he gave himself the chance to be very successful on Sunday for us, and he was."