Jets Notebook | An NFL Draft Evaluation Process Like No Other

In his short 11-month stint as the general manager of the Arizona Hotshots of the short-lived Alliance of American Football, Phil Savage said that he and his staff were forced to come up with a new concept that played off the league's initials of AAF. For Savage, who is now the Jets' senior football adviser, those three letters came to stand for Adaptable, Adjustable and Flexible.

"That's what this has been all about," Savage said.

So welcome to the 2021 NFL offseason (save for Sunday's Super Bowl), a slice of time where the "this" Savage spoke of has been transformed, adjusted and reordered by the coronavirus pandemic. While the NFL successfully navigated the pandemic and completed its regular season with minimal disruption, an approach that drew praise in a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scouts from the Jets and the 31 other NFL teams have been contending with an altered playing field.

First there was an uneven college season, which saw some conferences opt out for all or part of the season, players opt out and virus outbreaks that limited some teams to only a few games.

The NFL then decided to sideline its annual Combine in Indianapolis later this month, which put the spotlight on last weekend's Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Next come pro days, held on college campuses, but those, too, will be restricted depending on the location and the virus mitigation rules in effect.

And then comes the NFL Draft in Cleveland at the end of April. It's all enough to make a scout's head spin.

For example, each of the NFL's 32 teams were permitted to send 10 members of their organizations to Mobile. All were required to be tested for the coronavirus every morning before the three days or practice.

"I think there was definitely attention and focus in the communication we had with them [the players] and guys are understanding that this could be their only shot to show their skill set," Rex Hogan, the Jets assistant general manager said.

The new reality has forced the Jets scouting staff to adapt on the fly, which drew praise from Hogan.