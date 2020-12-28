Jets Notebook: After Surpassing 16,000 Rushing Yards, Frank Gore Will Miss Final Game of the Season

After Jets future Hall of Fame RB Frank Gore notched another milestone -- becoming only the third running back in NFL history to eclipse 16,000 yards rushing -- on Sunday, Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said on Monday that Gore sustained a lung contusion during the victory over the Browns and will not play in the season finale at New England.

"He may try to play again, I'm not sure," Gase said, looking beyond the end of the 2020 NFL season. "As far as what he's done this year, he's helped keep the guys together. He's been great with the young players, they've seen him work and understand that no matter what the record is this is how you're supposed to come to work and play the game. I can't say enough of his leading by example."

With his 14 carriers and 49 yards against Cleveland Gore, the Jets' elder statesman, joined Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards on 4,409 carries) and Walter Payton (16,726 yards on 3,838 carries) in the dynamic threesome of running backs. Gore has exactly 16,000 yards on 3,735 carries. He has a team-leading 653 yards on 187 carries and 2 TDs with a long gain of only 17 yards.

QB Sam Darnold, too, had nothing but praise for the savvy, revered veteran.

"He's amazing," Darnold said. "Incredible work ethic day-in and day-out regardless of the circumstance. Going 0-13 for most of the weeks he was able to come in, put his head down and go to work. For other guys to see that, young guys including myself, you look at him and you want to embrace everything he shows. He's so consistent and has been his entire career.