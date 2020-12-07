Jets Notebook | Adam Gase: Felt Like Change at DC 'Was the Best Decision for Our Team'

Darnold Hasn't Lost Competitive Edge

QB Sam Darnold was in the training room with a couple of teammates Monday morning when they received the news of the coaching change on defense.

"All of us kind of were just taking it in, we didn't know what to think of it," Darnold said. "Again, it's just something that's above my pay grade. I'm not going to sit here and talk about why he was let go. I was in the training room and we were able to take it in together."

The loss against the Raiders on Sunday, and the manner in which it happened, overshadowed the way in which Darnold marshalled the offense in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 unanswered points and positioning the Jets to win their first game of the season after 12 straight losses.

"It's not fun, losing sucks," Darnold said. "It's just as we always say -- there's winners and there's losers, it's a part of the game. At the end of the day you don't ever envision yourself losing this many games in consecutive order. It's tough again, we're all dealing with it together. When we all go in the building we all go to work, we see each other and we have time to talk. It helps. But it's tough. To not win at this point in the season, you never envision it as a player, a coach, or any part of the organization. We have to do all we can to prepare ourselves and put us in a good position to go out there and try and win a game."

On Sunday, Darnold had -- like the entire team -- an up and down game. It began with a pair of first half TD passes to Jamison Crowder. It devolved into an interception and two strip-sack fumbles. Then the late rally that proved to be for naught.

His hope tank continues to be full.