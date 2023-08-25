Jets Notebook | Grass or Turf, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Has His Feet on the Ground

No. 8 on Breece Hall: 'He Has Elite Speed'

On Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about RB Breece Hall and his potential impact on the Green & White's offense.

"I mean, I said that the difference between [preseason games against] Carolina and Tampa [Bay] was 17 [WR Garrett Wilson] being on the field and I feel like the difference that we've seen when Breece is on the field is also substantial," Rodgers said. "He's just a different speed, and we had a play in the move-the-ball period last week where I just kind of drew something up in the dirt. It's something that we have and something we'll get to at some point, but with kind of four verticals and him split out, run a one-step slant, and he caught it and hit 21-plus miles an hour and he just looks like he's cruising.

"Now we had a guy in Green Bay, who had a similar running style. As far as he was super-efficient, [Ahman Green], you know when he was running, nobody ever really caught him and it didn't look like he was going that fast, and watching Breece, he might not look like he's going that fast, but nobody catches him. I mean he has elite speed and he also has got a big old hind end, and you know, he's put together pretty well for a running back, so I love having him, having them out there.

"He's a smart guy. I was testing him. He's been out most of the training camp and the first time he was in there, just to mess with him because he's always given me you know, guff and ripping me about everything from my looks to my age or whatever, so he was in there and I said 'I'm going to test this young cat,' and he was real sharp on all the adjustments and check downs and everything, so I gave him credit for that. He seems to be a pro."

Hall confirmed last week that he and Rodgers have been engaging in some good-natured ribbing.