Jets Confirm New Uniform Unveiling in April

A new legacy is on the horizon for the Jets.

In a social post earlier this evening, Chairman Woody Johnson confirmed news fans have been hoping to hear – the team will unveil new uniforms in April. In the post, Johnson confirmed that the Legacy White uniform, which debuted in 2023, will become permanent and will be joined by green and black versions of the uniform.

Over the years, the team has continued to evolve its identity in parallel with NFL Uniform policies. In 2022, the Jets revealed a Stealth Black helmet to be paired with the fan-favorite alternate black uniform, which debuted in 2019.