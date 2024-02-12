 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets Confirm New Uniform Unveiling in April

Legacy White Uniform to Become Permanent, Along with Green & Black Versions

Feb 11, 2024 at 10:59 PM
FebAnnouncment-16x9 3

A new legacy is on the horizon for the Jets.

In a social post earlier this evening, Chairman Woody Johnson confirmed news fans have been hoping to hear – the team will unveil new uniforms in April. In the post, Johnson confirmed that the Legacy White uniform, which debuted in 2023, will become permanent and will be joined by green and black versions of the uniform.

Over the years, the team has continued to evolve its identity in parallel with NFL Uniform policies. In 2022, the Jets revealed a Stealth Black helmet to be paired with the fan-favorite alternate black uniform, which debuted in 2019.

Stay tuned to nyjets.com and follow @nyjets on social for the latest on the 2024 Jets uniform release.

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | After the Senior Bowl, Who Do Draft Experts Project to New York?

ESPN's Matt Miller Has Jets Select a Standout Tackle, The Sporting News Picks Top Tight End 
news

Jets Left Guard Laken Tomlinson: 'I'm Definitely Blessed'

Starter of 114 Consecutive Games Says Future Is Bright with Joe Tippman, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Aaron Rodgers
news

What Did the Playoffs Tell Us About the Jets' Chances to Make Playoffs in '24?

Aaron Rodgers Will Return Under Center Next Season; Green & White Have One of NFL's Best Defenses
news

Safeties Reset | Three Jets Combined for 10 INTs; 2 Could Be Free Agents

Tony Adams Is Currently the Only Safety Under Contract
news

Notebook | Predicting the Jets' Draft Pool at No. 10 Overall

NFL Draft Experts Say This Is the Year for O-Line Help
news

Three Jets Flag Football Teams Crowned National Champions at Pro Bowl Games

All of New York's 11 Flag Competing Teams Received a $5,000 Grant for Hotel and Travel
news

Jets and Nike Announce Continued Support of High School Girls Flag Football

Girls Flag Football to Be Recognized as a Championship Sport in New York State and a Pilot Program in New Jersey
news

Jets Special Teams 'Wolf' Irvin Charles: 'Don't Be in My Way'

Punter Thomas Morstead: First-Year Player Is 'Not Even Close to What His Potential Would Allow Him to Be'
news

Cornerback Reset | Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed & Michael Carter II Remain Among NFL's Most Elite DB Trios in '23

Depth Chart Could Look Different in '24 With Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee Headed for Free Agency
news

Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams Feeling 'Extremely Blessed' After Second Trip to Pro Bowl

Defensive Duo Became First Pair of Jets Teammates to Make Consecutive Pro Bowls Together Since 2011
news

Senior Bowl Was a 'Dream Come True' for Long Island Native Dylan Laube

UNH RB Compared to Christian McCaffrey, Austin Ekeler and Former Jets RB Danny Woodhead
Advertising