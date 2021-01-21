Jets' New HC Robert Saleh: 'I Won't Handle Play-Calling'

And while Saleh said he has no plans to second-guess Ulbrich on defense and Mike LaFleur, the new offensive coordinator, his hiring also brought more clarity to the team's chain of command. Douglas will report to Christopher Johnson (and soon to Woody Johnson, who will be returning to his role with the Jets after a spell as the U.S. ambassador to Britain) and Saleh will report to Douglas.

"The structure has changed," Christopher Johnson said. "It seems to be a clean and simple way to do things, but honestly not much will change. We have good communication already and I don't think that will alter things here all that much."

As clear as that pecking order now is, the same can be said for the team component, with Saleh sitting atop the pyramid, organizing and setting the tone for his coaches and players.