Jets' Neville Hewitt 'Going to Make the Most' of Starting Opportunity 

Justifiably, Luke Falk's rapid 24-hour promotion from the practice squad to the Jets' indefinite starting quarterback has garnered a lot of attention, but Neville Hewitt's similar ascension from backup Will linebacker to starting at the Mike shouldn't go unnoticed.

"Early on, [LBs coach Frank Bush] told me I had to start learning the other positions and I ended up learning it and had to play that position," Hewitt said. "It's been interesting, but it's an opportunity that I prayed for a long time ago and it ended up happening. Now it's here, so I'm going to make the most of it."

After Avery Williamson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Falcons Aug. 15, Hewitt became the starter at Will. Just more than three weeks later in the season opener, starting Mike LB C.J. Mosley exited early with a groin injury after knocking a pass away intended for Bills WR John Brown.

"When it happened, I didn't even know he was hurt," Hewitt said. "I didn't have the headset yet, so we were calling the play and I'm looking and I didn't even realize C.J. was out of the game. Then I see [Blake] Cashman coming in and I end up making the call."

The fifth-year player has settled down nicely after being thrown into the fire as he ranks second on the team with 12 tackles and leads the Jets with two sacks. The biggest adjustment for Hewitt has been the amount of communication since he was a senior at Marshall when he last started at Mike linebacker.