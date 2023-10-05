Jets Need to Start Fast, Keep Playing with Fury

As accurate as Mosley's statement is, the second-half play of the defense has been excellent. The Jets are No. 1 in the NFL in not having given up a touchdown in the final 30 minutes (plus OT). The team is fourth in the league in points allowed in the second half (an average of 5.8 a game), fifth in net passing yards allowed (77.3) and seventh in yards allowed (143).

Incredibly, the Jets' red-zone defense is No. 1 in NFL in TDs allowed -- 25% (3 opponent TDs in 12 drives). They're allowing 3.8 points per red-zone drive so far. The Green & White is tied for second in the league in goal-to-go defense at 33.3% (2 opponent TDs on 6 drives).

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich acknowledged his unit's strong play in the second half when he said "finishing is the key to all we do," while conceding that the slow starts in all but one game are a concern.

"Execution is a part of it, for sure," Ulbrich said. "I can be better as far as simplifying things going in a little more, playing a little more vanilla. Taking myself out of the game and letting the players play. We have to emphasize early, let's roll and come out with the right energy and focus. It's a huge emphasis, starting is important and not starting good enough has hurt us and been the difference in a few games. Execution in the first half has got to be better."

The same certainly goes for the offense, which has failed to score a single point in the first quarter of the four games so far this season. On top of that, the Jets are No. 32 in the league in third-down conversions (26.5%), earning a new set of down 13 times in 49 attempts. Not surprisingly, their best number came against the Chiefs when they converted 5 of 12 (41.7%).

"The offense together as a group was more efficient on third downs and got us into more things we wanted to accomplish," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said on Thursday. "But we still have to be better.