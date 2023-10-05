Jets Need to Start Fast, Keep Playing with Fury

HC Robert Saleh: ‘How Can We Get Them More Comfortable Earlier in the Game?’

Oct 05, 2023 at 05:45 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

JB1_2866_1-defense-thumb

After the six-week-long downer to end the 2022 regular season, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had the equipment staff hang a black T-shirt in the players' lockers at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center the morning after the season finale at Miami. The front of the shirts were emblazoned with a single word splashed in white: "FINISH."

Although Saleh firmly believes that "in the NFL, it's about the fourth quarter," fast forward to the first four games this season and the script has been flipped. While finishing a game strong remains pivotal, the Jets (1-3) so far this season have gotten out of the blocks slowly -- on both offense and defense.

"There is a heck of a lot more to learn on what we can do better to start faster," Saleh said this week, ahead of the Jets' trip to Denver, for the second-straight year, to face the Broncos (1-3) on Sunday. "How can we get them more comfortable earlier in the game?"

In each of the Green & White's games so far (the OT win over Buffalo; and losses to New England, at Dallas and vs. Kansas City), the opposition has built early double-digit leads in each game. Against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs last Sunday night, the Jets dug themselves a 17-point hole before Zach Wilson and the offense (and the defense) got their act together and made a (thrilling) game of it. 

"For three quarters, we [the defense] played well, I wish we could have a lot of plays back, it was a bit scrambled early," co-captain C.J. Mosley said earlier this week. "We pushed through it and weathered the storm. It was a fun game to be part of, a lot of good, bad and ugly. The thing is if you give the Super Bowl champ 17 points it's hard to come back."

As accurate as Mosley's statement is, the second-half play of the defense has been excellent. The Jets are No. 1 in the NFL in not having given up a touchdown in the final 30 minutes (plus OT). The team is fourth in the league in points allowed in the second half (an average of 5.8 a game), fifth in net passing yards allowed (77.3) and seventh in yards allowed (143).

Incredibly, the Jets' red-zone defense is No. 1 in NFL in TDs allowed -- 25% (3 opponent TDs in 12 drives). They're allowing 3.8 points per red-zone drive so far. The Green & White is tied for second in the league in goal-to-go defense at 33.3% (2 opponent TDs on 6 drives).

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich acknowledged his unit's strong play in the second half when he said "finishing is the key to all we do," while conceding that the slow starts in all but one game are a concern.

"Execution is a part of it, for sure," Ulbrich said. "I can be better as far as simplifying things going in a little more, playing a little more vanilla. Taking myself out of the game and letting the players play. We have to emphasize early, let's roll and come out with the right energy and focus. It's a huge emphasis, starting is important and not starting good enough has hurt us and been the difference in a few games. Execution in the first half has got to be better."

The same certainly goes for the offense, which has failed to score a single point in the first quarter of the four games so far this season. On top of that, the Jets are No. 32 in the league in third-down conversions (26.5%), earning a new set of down 13 times in 49 attempts. Not surprisingly, their best number came against the Chiefs when they converted 5 of 12 (41.7%).

"The offense together as a group was more efficient on third downs and got us into more things we wanted to accomplish," offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said on Thursday. "But we still have to be better.

"I think overall as an offense we haven't been efficient enough. We haven't been able to get into things we wanted to do. This game [vs. KC], on third down we got into what we wanted to do." He added: "The first couple of games we never got into a rhythm."

Practice Photos | Top Images During a Hot Thursday During Broncos Week

See photos of the Jets during Thursday's practice during Broncos week.

100523-practice-gallery-thumb
1 / 25
JB2_9495
2 / 25
SZ3_9439_1
3 / 25
SZ3_0321
4 / 25
SZ3_9801
5 / 25
SZ3_9544
6 / 25
SZ3_9235
7 / 25
SZ3_0203
8 / 25
SZ3_9514
9 / 25
SZ3_9488
10 / 25
SZ3_9007
11 / 25
SZ3_8883
12 / 25
SZ3_9674
13 / 25
SZ3_8980
14 / 25
SZ3_0379
15 / 25
JB2_9548
16 / 25
SZ3_8908
17 / 25
SZ3_0587
18 / 25
SZ3_0242
19 / 25
SZ3_0435
20 / 25
SZ3_0615
21 / 25
SZ3_0209
22 / 25
JB2_9695
23 / 25
JB2_9931
24 / 25
SZ3_0050
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

QB Zach Wilson: 'Let's Start Fast and Get Some Big Plays'

OC Nathaniel Hackett: Jets Offense Able to 'Get into the Plan' Against Chiefs
news

Jets-Broncos Game Preview | Get Right Game for Both Clubs

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: This Game Is Not About Me
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Thursday

S Tony Adams (Hamstring) Was a Full Participant on Thursday
news

Jets Sign OL Xavier Newman to Practice Squad

Green & White Release OL Adam Pankey from P-Squad
news

6 Players to Watch When Jets Put Their Best Foot Forward in Bid for a Big Win at Denver

Breece Hall/Dalvin Cook Could Power Offense; Sauce Gardner & DBs Must Contain Russell Wilson & WRs
news

Jets Well-Represented Among Hall of Fame Class of '24 Modern-Era Nominees

Nick Mangold, John Abraham, Thomas Jones, Tony Richardson, Antonio Cromartie, Dave Szott & More
news

Where Are They Now: Steve McLendon

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Troy
news

Breece Hall: 'I'm Blessed to Be Back on the Field' One Year After Knee Injury in Denver

Jets' Dynamic RB Says Playing in Same Stadium Where His Season Ended with Torn ACL 'Not That Big of a Deal'
news

Jets Delivering on Giving Fans a One-of-Kind Gameday Experience

Jets-Chiefs Week 4 Contest Is NFL's Most-Viewed Game in 2023
news

Jets at Broncos | 3 Things to Know for Week 5

OC Nathaniel Hackett Returns to Denver; HC Sean Payton, QB Russell Wilson Lead 'Underrated' Team
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 5 at Broncos - Wednesday

CB D.J. Reed (Concussion) Did Not Practice
Advertising